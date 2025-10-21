R. Ashoka alleges Muslim bias in dropping case against cow killers

Bengaluru

R. Ashoka, leader of the opposition, alleged that a case against cow killers in Chittapur was dropped to favor the Muslim community. Speaking to reporters, he said the government supported Muslim offenders.

He claimed that in Chittapur taluk, around 30 people involved in cow smuggling and killings were initially booked by the police. Supporters of the accused reportedly attacked the police station, throwing stones. Local minister Priyank Kharge reportedly wrote to the government demanding the release of the accused and cancellation of criminal cases, following which the cabinet took a decision. Ashoka drew parallels with the Hubballi violence, where the court had imposed similar restrictions.

Ashoka criticized Congress, saying the party praises Mahatma Gandhi yet condones cow killings, calling it a “culture of Muslim appeasement.” He said the opposition plans to approach the court and expressed confidence of a favorable outcome.

He also questioned past orders during former CM Jagadish Shettar’s tenure, noting that many minor orders did not have the chief minister’s signature. Ashoka added that the RSS has no concerns, and the outgoing CM Siddaramaiah was not seriously engaged by the organization. He praised PM Narendra Modi’s contributions to infrastructure and funding, contrasting it with the previous Congress government’s alleged inaction.