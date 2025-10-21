DCM meets Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw after online spat over City’s infrastructure

Bengaluru

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, days after a public spat over Bengaluru’s poor roads and garbage issues. While the visit was primarily to extend a wedding invitation, sources said Shaw’s criticism of the city’s infrastructure was also discussed.

Shivakumar reportedly assured Shaw that her grievances would be addressed promptly, highlighting ongoing civic improvement efforts. Shaw also met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Industries Minister MB Patil, discussing both the wedding and city infrastructure.

The debate escalated after Shaw posted on X about an overseas business visitor’s concerns regarding investment prospects due to poor civic conditions. Shivakumar and other Congress leaders initially defended the government, cautioning against public criticism.

Public support for Shaw’s call for better roads and garbage management has grown, with business leaders and opposition parties praising her stance. BJP MP CN Manjunath called her remarks constructive, while JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy criticised Congress for responding defensively instead of acting.

Shaw reiterated that her plea is civic-focused, not political, urging collective action to improve Bengaluru’s infrastructure and urban management. The meeting is seen as a step toward bridging differences and accelerating tangible improvements.