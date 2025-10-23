Thursday, October 23, 2025
Sushmita Sen thought 1994 Miss India was rigged

Ad film director Prahlad Kakkar shared a touching story about Sushmita Sen’s emotions during the 1994 Miss India pageant. According to him, Sushmita was seen crying heavily because she believed the competition was “rigged” in favor of Aishwarya Rai.

Both Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai competed in the same year. Eventually, Sushmita won the Miss Universe title, while Aishwarya became Miss World. But during the pageant, Sushmita felt that Aishwarya, being a more established model, would be declared the winner.

Prahlad recalled seeing Sushmita weeping in a corner of the changing room and comforting her despite being from a rival camp. She expressed her doubts about the fairness of the contest.

He further explained how he encouraged Sushmita to trust the judgment process, especially highlighting the role of judge Simone Tata, who played a key part in the final decision.

Prahlad also revealed that circumstances during the event led to Sushmita being crowned the winner, proving that the results were fair despite her initial fears.

This story highlights the pressure and emotional challenges faced by contestants even as they compete on big stages.

