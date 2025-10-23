Karan Johar supports Janhvi Kapoor’s career growth

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has recently faced challenges at the box office, with films like Param Sundari, Homebound, and Sunny Sanskari not performing well. Although Janhvi remains popular among young fans and has a large social media following, this online fame has not yet turned into big theatrical success.

Despite these setbacks, Janhvi continues to receive new film offers, mainly due to her strong relationship with Karan Johar and his production company, Dharma Productions. Karan Johar, who introduced Janhvi to Bollywood with Dhadak, remains a key supporter of her career.

Reports suggest that Karan Johar is producing a new high-energy action film directed by Raj Mehta, starring Lakshya and Tiger Shroff, with Janhvi playing the female lead. This project shows his ongoing commitment to her growth in the industry.

On the Telugu film front, Janhvi is working on Ram Charan’s Peddi after gaining success with her Telugu hit Devara, starring NTR. Though Janhvi is yet to make a big comeback in Bollywood, her mentor Karan Johar’s support continues to keep her career steady, giving her a steady stream of opportunities despite recent struggles at the box office.