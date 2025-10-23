Shubhangi Atre Shares Life as Single Mom

Actress Shubhangi Atre, known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain,” opened up about balancing her acting career and life as a single mother. In an exclusive interview, she spoke honestly about the challenges she faces raising her daughter Ashi while managing a busy professional life.

Shubhangi said, “It’s not easy at all. I handle everything—finances, home, and my daughter—on my own. Some days feel overwhelming, but I take one day at a time. Whether on set or at home, I make sure to be fully present in that moment.”

She shared that in the competitive entertainment industry, she focuses on improving herself rather than comparing with others. “Opportunities come to those who are prepared,” she said. Shubhangi believes hard work and the right attitude help create opportunities, not just luck.

“Luck can open a door, but hard work keeps you inside the room,” she explained. The actress highlighted the importance of consistency and sincerity for long-term success.

At this stage of her career, Shubhangi prefers roles that challenge her and have meaningful impact. She added, “My ambition is to set an example for my daughter, showing that with determination, you can manage everything and still follow your dreams.”