Thursday, October 23, 2025
HomeEntertainmentShubhangi Atre Shares Life as Single Mom
Entertainment

Shubhangi Atre Shares Life as Single Mom

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
44

Actress Shubhangi Atre, known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain,” opened up about balancing her acting career and life as a single mother. In an exclusive interview, she spoke honestly about the challenges she faces raising her daughter Ashi while managing a busy professional life.

Shubhangi said, “It’s not easy at all. I handle everything—finances, home, and my daughter—on my own. Some days feel overwhelming, but I take one day at a time. Whether on set or at home, I make sure to be fully present in that moment.”

She shared that in the competitive entertainment industry, she focuses on improving herself rather than comparing with others. “Opportunities come to those who are prepared,” she said. Shubhangi believes hard work and the right attitude help create opportunities, not just luck.

“Luck can open a door, but hard work keeps you inside the room,” she explained. The actress highlighted the importance of consistency and sincerity for long-term success.

At this stage of her career, Shubhangi prefers roles that challenge her and have meaningful impact. She added, “My ambition is to set an example for my daughter, showing that with determination, you can manage everything and still follow your dreams.”

Previous article
Karan Johar supports Janhvi Kapoor’s career growth
Next article
Ram Charan, Upasana expect second child soon
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.