Entertainment

Ram Charan, Upasana expect second child soon

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s family is celebrating twice the joy as his son Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela announced they are expecting their second child. Upasana shared the happy news on Instagram during the family’s Diwali celebrations, which also marked her Seemantham (baby shower) ceremony.

In the video posted by Upasana, she wore a beautiful blue traditional outfit surrounded by family and friends who showered her with love and blessings. Ram Charan and their daughter, Klin Kaara, were by her side throughout the ceremony. Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, along with actor Nagarjuna and his family, also joined the celebrations, making the occasion very special.

The couple welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in 2023 but have kept her face private from the public.

Recently, Ram Charan was seen with Upasana and his father-in-law, Anil Kamineni, during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ongoing Archery Premier League tournament.

On the work front, Ram Charan will star in the upcoming film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and releasing worldwide on March 27, 2026. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and others.

