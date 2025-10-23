Shashwat Sachdev joins hands with Hans Zimmer

Music composer Shashwat Sachdev, known for his work in “Uri: The Surgical Strike” and “The Ba**ds of Bollywood”*, has collaborated with two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer to create the title theme for the upcoming British television series “Virdee.”

Sharing his excitement about this milestone, Shashwat said that working across continents taught him that “good sound doesn’t need translation, only truth.” He added that from Mumbai to Los Angeles, music carries the same heartbeat and spirit. Describing the experience, he said the collaboration brought together humility, pride, and soulfulness, reminding him that “music isn’t made, it’s remembered.”

Shashwat further expressed that he often feels like a “gypsy soul,” traveling through cultures and countries to explore new musical worlds. Working with Hans Zimmer and James on this project, he said, was one of the most beautiful experiences of his career.

Meanwhile, Hans Zimmer is also collaborating with A.R. Rahman on filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana.” The epic film, which will release in two parts during Diwali 2026 and 2027, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.