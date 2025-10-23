Australia Seal 2-0 Series Sweep with Narrow Win over India in Adelaide

Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly shine as hosts chase 265 to take unassailable lead

Australia secured a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series by defeating India by two wickets in a thrilling second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Chasing 265 runs, the hosts leaned on crucial contributions from Matthew Short and Cooper Connolly to clinch victory despite losing five wickets.

After winning the toss, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh opted to field first, restricting India to 264/9. India’s innings was anchored by Rohit Sharma’s 73 off 97 balls and Shreyas Iyer’s 61 off 77 balls, while contributions from KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy added depth. The returning duo of Rohit and Virat Kohli struggled once again, failing to make significant impact at the top of the order.

In response, Australia’s chase was steadied by Short and Connolly, who shared a vital partnership before Harshit Rana finally broke through. Despite early hiccups and tight moments, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa kept India in the hunt, but Australia held their nerve to cross the finish line with just two wickets remaining.

The win underscored Australia’s dominance in the series so far, giving them an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of the third ODI. India will look to regroup and salvage pride in the final match, while Australia aim to complete a clean sweep against their subcontinental rivals.

With spinners like Kuldeep Yadav waiting in the wings, India may rethink their combination for the series finale at Adelaide.