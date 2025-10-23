Friday, October 24, 2025
Kohli’s Gesture after Consecutive Ducks Fuels Retirement Chatter

Kohli’s Adelaide gesture ignited social media, with tributes and retirement debates flooding in

Adelaide

For the first time in his illustrious ODI career, Virat Kohli has been dismissed for two consecutive ducks, sparking intense speculation about his international future. After failing to score off eight balls in Perth, the 36-year-old was dismissed for a four-ball duck in Adelaide on Thursday.

As he walked back to the pavilion, Kohli raised his gloves and waved to the Adelaide crowd — a gesture that many fans interpreted as a possible farewell. Social media was soon flooded with emotional tributes and debates, with some urging him to retire gracefully, while others hoped for a comeback.

“Kohli was the best of his era, but every chapter ends. He should leave on his own terms,” one user wrote. Another post read, “Thank you, Virat! A legend both on and off the field.”

With young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings, Kohli’s form slump has intensified discussions on India’s future lineup.

