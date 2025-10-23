Friday, October 24, 2025
BCCI Refuses Asia Cup Trophy from Pak’s Naqvi, to Raise Issue at ICC Meet

Board insists on formal handover; trophy row to feature at ICC conclave in November

New Delhi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reaffirmed its decision not to receive the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who heads both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The impasse, which began after India’s title win in September, is now set to reach the ICC conclave in Dubai next month.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told The Telegraph that India has maintained its stance “from Day 1” and has already written to the ACC demanding a formal handover of the trophy. “If no solution is found, we will raise it at the appropriate level at the ICC conclave from November 4–7,” he said.

The controversy stems from the post-final presentation on September 28, which was delayed by nearly an hour after Indian players refused to receive the trophy and medals from Naqvi. Only a few players, including Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Varma, stepped up to collect individual awards.

Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, has refused to delegate the presentation, insisting it is his sole prerogative as ACC president. He has proposed a ceremony in Dubai on November 10 to hand over the trophy to India.

The issue, alongside pending ACC matters from its adjourned Dhaka AGM, is expected to dominate discussions at the upcoming ICC meeting.

