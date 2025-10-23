Babar Azam, Naseem Shah Return for Pakistan’s T20 Series Against South Africa

Selectors recall experienced duo as Pakistan revamps squad ahead of tri-series

Lahore

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam and fast bowler Naseem Shah have been recalled to the national T20 squad for the upcoming home series against South Africa, marking their return to the shortest format after nearly a year. The five-match T20I series will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 28 to November 1, followed by a tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe from November 17 to 29.

Babar, who last featured in T20s in December 2024, rejoins the side alongside young hard-hitter Abdul Samad and the fit-again Naseem Shah. Their inclusion comes after Pakistan’s poor run in the Asia Cup, where they lost thrice to India, including in the final. Selectors have dropped Fakhar Zaman and Sufyan Muqeem, while Usman Khan retains his spot as wicketkeeper-batter and mystery spinner Usman Tariq earns a maiden call-up.

Pakistan will also play a three-match ODI series against South Africa in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8, followed by another ODI series versus Sri Lanka from November 11 to 15.

Both Babar and Naseem also feature in the ODI squad, signaling the selectors’ trust in their current form. Salman Ali Agha will lead the T20 side, while Shaheen Shah Afridi captains the ODIs.