Third T20 Between New Zealand and England Abandoned Due to Rain

Only 22 balls bowled as Auckland washout hands England the series victory

Auckland

The third T20I between New Zealand and England was washed out on Thursday, with just 22 balls bowled at Eden Park, handing England a 1–0 series win. The first match in Christchurch had also been called off due to rain.

England won the toss and chose to field, but heavy rain arrived in the very first over. New Zealand were 8/0 after three deliveries when the umpires covered the pitch. Play resumed roughly 90 minutes later, but only 19 more balls were bowled before rain returned. Covers were removed twice, yet persistent showers prevented any meaningful action.

The early-season series came at an unusual time for New Zealand, whose domestic cricket calendar traditionally starts in December. The Black Caps had already hosted T20 matches against Australia in October under challenging weather conditions.

Much of New Zealand was under serious weather warnings, with gusts reaching up to 230 km/h, causing property damage in Wellington and parts of the South Island.

Despite the washout, cricketing action continues, with New Zealand set to host England in a one-day series starting Sunday at Mount Maunganui. Officials hope for better weather as both teams look to gain momentum ahead of the upcoming global fixtures.

The Auckland washout underscores the challenges of scheduling cricket early in the season and the unpredictability of conditions in springtime New Zealand.