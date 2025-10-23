Ravindra Jadeja Set to Feature for Saurashtra Ahead of South Africa Tests

Veteran all-rounder joins Ranji Trophy squad to stay match-ready for upcoming series

Rajkot

India star Ravindra Jadeja is expected to play for Saurashtra in their upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Madhya Pradesh at the Niranjan Shah Stadium starting Saturday. The 36-year-old all-rounder, who was not selected for India’s ongoing ODI series in Australia, has made himself available to maintain form ahead of next month’s Test series against South Africa, according to reports.

Jadeja last appeared in the Ranji Trophy against Assam during the previous edition, participating in two matches. He notably earned Player of the Match honours against Delhi, scoring 38 runs and taking 12 wickets across both innings. In 47 Ranji Trophy matches for Saurashtra, he has accumulated 3,456 runs at 57.60 and taken 208 wickets at 21.25, highlighting his enduring all-round prowess.

Saurashtra began the 2025/26 Ranji season with a narrow win over Karnataka under Jaydev Unadkat, with Dharmendra Jadeja claiming a remarkable 10-wicket haul.

After being omitted from the Australian ODI squad, Jadeja reflected positively on the decision, stating, “I am happy about that. But whenever I get a chance next, I will try and do what I have done all these years… Winning a World Cup is everyone’s dream. We narrowly missed out last time, so next time we will try and make up for it.”

Jadeja recently starred in India’s home Tests against West Indies, scoring an unbeaten 104 and taking eight wickets in the 2–0 series whitewash, demonstrating his continued importance to the national side ahead of the South Africa Tests.