Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Chalawadi’s ‘Arive Ambedkar’ wins state-level book award

Kalaburagi

 The prestigious state-level Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Book Award, instituted by the Mahathwakanakshi Social Service Organization and Bisilnadu Publications, has been conferred on Dr. Sujata Chalawadi, Assistant Professor at Shri Khasgateshwar College of Arts, Commerce, and Science, Talikote, Vijayapura district, for her acclaimed work “Arive Ambedkar” (Knowledge is Ambedkar).

The Dr. Ambedkar Youth Award will go to Dr. P. Nandakumar from Kakkeri in Surpur taluk, Yadgir district, for his book “Hangina Kirithakke Jothu Bidda Nalige” (The Tongue Bound to a Crown of Thorns), and Dr. Kiran Vallepure from Nagur village in Aurad taluk, Bidar district, for “Kandeelina Belaku” (Light of the Lamp).

Each award carries a cash prize of ₹5,000, a citation, and a memento. The awards will be presented at a formal ceremony scheduled for the last week of November, announced organization president Prabhuling Neeloore in a press release.

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Book Award recognizes literary works based on the thoughts and philosophy of Dr. Ambedkar, while the Dr. Ambedkar Youth Award honors writings that explore Dalit identity, rebellion, and intellectual discourse, celebrating voices that inspire social awareness and equality.

