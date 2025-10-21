Dalit groups demand ban on RSS, protest in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi

The Coordination Committee of Dalit Organisations staged a protest in Jewargi town on Monday, demanding a complete ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that it is spreading communal hatred and threatening India’s democratic fabric. The protesters asserted that banning the RSS is essential to safeguard democracy and social harmony in the country.

The protest, held in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha, also condemned the alleged death threats made over the phone to District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge by RSS supporters. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the taluk administration, urging the immediate arrest of those responsible and strict legal action against them.

Speakers at the protest said that leaders like Buddha, Basavanna, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar envisioned a caste-free and exploitation-free society, and that such ideals are under threat from the divisive politics promoted by the RSS. They demanded that the government deny permission for RSS events in public spaces, accusing the organisation of misleading youth and fomenting communal tensions.

Dalit leaders including Bhimray Naganur, Mallanna Kodachi, Srihari Karakalli, Siddaram Katti, Vishwaradhya Gamvhar, and several others participated in the protest. Senior community members like Chandrashekhar Haranal, Shantappa Kudalagi, and Rajshekhar Shilpi also joined, pledging to continue their fight for equality, justice, and the preservation of India’s democratic values.