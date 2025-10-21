Wednesday, October 22, 2025
State

Delegation urges CM to continue SIT probe in D’sthala case

Bengaluru

Members of the “Kondavaru Yaru” (Who Killed Them) movement met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, urging that the ongoing investigation into the alleged cases of atrocities against women in Dharmasthala be continued under the Special Investigation Team (SIT) until it reaches a logical conclusion.

The delegation submitted a formal memorandum at the CM’s residence, Cauvery, demanding that all reported cases of harassment and violence against women in Dharmasthala be brought within the SIT’s jurisdiction for a comprehensive and impartial probe. They insisted that the SIT must not be disbanded or closed prematurely before completing its full investigation.

The representatives also urged the government to ensure that any officials found guilty of misconduct during the handling of these cases face strict legal and departmental action. They stressed that the victims deserve justice and transparency in the inquiry process.

Members of the delegation — including Champavati, Madhubhooshan, Shakun, Mayarao, Gauramma, Jyoti Ananth Subbarao, Mamatha Yajaman, Mallige Sirimane, Geetha, and Sujata — participated in the meeting, reiterating their demand for accountability and a fair probe.

They emphasized that the government must ensure that the investigation does not succumb to external pressure and that justice is served for the affected women through an unbiased and thorough inquiry.

Teacher arrested after student assault video goes viral
Dalit groups demand ban on RSS, protest in Kalaburagi
Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

