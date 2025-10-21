Teacher arrested after student assault video goes viral

A teacher in Chitradurga has been arrested after a video of him assaulting a student went viral, prompting an FIR and official investigation.

A shocking incident came to light at Sri Guru Tipperudraswami Sanskrit and Veda Study School in Naikanahatti, Challakere Taluk, where a teacher, Veeresh Hiremath, allegedly assaulted a student. A video of the attack went viral on social media, prompting immediate action by authorities.

District Collector T. Venkatesh stated that following reports from the Tehsildar and the school management, the accused teacher was suspended, and an FIR was registered at Naikanahatti Police Station, leading to his arrest. The incident reportedly occurred in February 2025, but surfaced recently through the viral video.

The school offers Sanskrit and Veda study alongside regular academics, providing students with boarding and meals under the supervision of the temple administration. Around 30 students were enrolled in February 2025; currently, only four remain, and they have been handed over to the District Child Protection Unit for safety.

The assault took place in a hostel room under the temple’s jurisdiction, and the temple’s executive officer failed to report the incident to authorities at the time, prompting a show-cause notice for negligence. Collector Venkatesh emphasized that the administration is taking the case very seriously and has submitted a detailed report to the government.

Authorities continue a comprehensive investigation into the case, reaffirming their commitment to child protection and strict action against misconduct in educational institutions.