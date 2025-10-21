Police service in invaluable, says Justice Manjunath Nayak

Justice Manjunath Nayak hailed police service as more challenging and selfless than military duty, urging greater respect and support for police personnel and their families.

Shivamogga

Describing the police service as exceptional and invaluable, Principal District and Sessions Judge Manjunath Nayak said that since Independence, 36,000 police personnel have died in the line of duty, compared to 23,000 soldiers who have died in military service. Speaking at the Police Martyrs’ Day function held at the Police Parade Ground, he said police officers work under immense pressure and are always prepared to respond to emergencies, often exceeding the dedication shown by soldiers guarding the borders.

Justice Nayak said that the respect accorded to police personnel should also extend to their families, as mere salaries and allowances are not enough to recognize their sacrifices. Acknowledging Shivamogga as a sensitive district in terms of law and order, he praised the police for maintaining peace and harmony through their unmatched service.

He added that policemen often face accusations but rarely receive praise, despite their relentless commitment to duty. “Their service should come from sincerity and self-satisfaction, not for recognition or reward,” he said, emphasizing that true fulfillment lies in honest service. He further suggested that the police should adapt to modern systems and adopt new strategies and technologies to effectively control rising crime rates.

Zilla Panchayat CEO N. Hemant, speaking on the occasion, urged police personnel to focus not only on duty but also on personal well-being, financial planning, and family life. He advised them to make use of insurance schemes that offer long-term benefits.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar read out the names of 191 police personnel nationwide who lost their lives in service over the past year. Senior officers, DYSPs, and other staff attended the solemn ceremony.