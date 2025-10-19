Violent Leh Protests Prompt Fresh Talks in Delhi

Srinagar

Talks between Ladakh leaders and the central government will resume in New Delhi on October 22, nearly a month after violent protests in Leh. These protests, held on September 24, resulted in the deaths of four people, including a veteran of the 1999 Kargil war.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), two major groups demanding statehood for Ladakh and constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule, announced the meeting. It will be held with a sub-committee from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

LAB’s co-chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk confirmed that Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan will also attend. “We hope this round of talks will lead to a positive result,” Dorje said.

The talks come shortly after the Centre set up a judicial inquiry, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, to look into the violence. The unrest began during a hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Protesters were demanding full statehood, protection for land and jobs, and autonomy under the Sixth Schedule.

On September 24, protests near Leh’s Polo Ground turned violent. Security forces used tear gas and batons. Over 50 people were arrested and many injured. Sonam Wangchuk was among those detained and later charged under the National Security Act (NSA), drawing criticism from human rights groups and political parties.

The Ladakh unrest began after the region was separated from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, becoming a Union Territory without its own legislature. While many welcomed the move at first, concerns grew over the lack of legal safeguards to protect local interests.

Despite differences between Leh and Kargil in the past, LAB and KDA have shown rare unity in their demands. However, earlier talks with the Centre failed, leading to street protests.

The upcoming October 22 meeting could either open a path for peace or further prolong the agitation. Both sides now hope to avoid more violence and find a lasting solution.