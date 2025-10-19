High Court allows RSS march in Chittapur

Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court has permitted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct its route march in Chittapur on November 2, overturning the state government’s earlier denial of permission. The order came while hearing a petition filed by RSS’s Kalaburagi convener, Ashok Patil, who challenged the government’s refusal to allow the march.

Authorities had earlier denied permission, citing possible law and order issues, as other organisations such as the Bhim Army and Bharatiya Dalit Panthers had planned rallies on the same route and date. The RSS originally scheduled the march for October 19, but the Chittapur Tahsildar cancelled it, warning of potential clashes if multiple processions occurred simultaneously.

Following the denial, the RSS approached the High Court, which asked the petitioner to submit a fresh application to the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi and directed officials to review it before the next hearing on October 24. Advocate Arun Shyam, representing the RSS, informed the court that a new request had also been rejected.

The bench then suggested allowing the RSS to hold its procession on November 2, noting that 250 similar marches had already taken place peacefully across Karnataka. Shyam assured the court that the RSS would ensure complete peace and order during the event.

The court directed the government to submit a detailed report considering all aspects and adjourned the case until October 24. The decision is being seen as a setback for the state government, while BJP leaders have welcomed it, calling it a “victory for democracy and the Constitution.”