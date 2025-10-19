India to develop 200 MW nuclear reactors for ships

New Delhi

India is developing compact 200 MW nuclear reactors that could soon power large commercial ships, including merchant navy vessels, according to senior officials. The project, spearheaded by scientists at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), also includes a 55 MW reactor and aims to expand the role of nuclear energy in the country’s growing energy needs.

“These nuclear reactors are very safe and flexible. They can be installed on land or even on ships,” the official said. He declined to comment on their potential military use, such as in nuclear submarines.

Currently, India operates two nuclear-powered submarines, INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, each using 83 MW reactors. A third, INS Aridhaman, is in the final trial stage.

The reactors being developed, known as Bharat Small Modular Reactors (BSMR), may also support captive power needs in high-energy industries like cement manufacturing.

To accelerate nuclear development, the government plans to amend the 1962 Atomic Energy Act, allowing private companies into the civil nuclear sector. This could include fuel imports and spent fuel return agreements. Reforms to nuclear liability laws are also underway.

India aims to increase its nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047, up from the current 8.8 GW.