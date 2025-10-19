Pakistan, Afghanistan agree ceasefire after intense border clashes

Kabul

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire after a week of intense border clashes, marking the worst violence between the two countries since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021. The truce was reached during peace talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Turkey.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif confirmed on X that the ceasefire “has been finalised” and that both sides will meet again in Istanbul on October 25 to discuss further details. Afghan Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob led the Taliban delegation at the meeting.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said follow-up discussions will focus on maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring its proper implementation. The talks come after deadly clashes that killed dozens and injured hundreds along the 2,600-km border. Pakistan also carried out airstrikes, claiming to target militant camps operating from Afghan territory.

Islamabad has accused the Taliban of allowing militants to launch attacks inside Pakistan. However, the Taliban denies this, accusing Pakistan of spreading misinformation and sheltering Islamic State-linked groups. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said both nations agreed not to support or conduct hostile actions against each other.

Tensions escalated on Friday after a suicide bombing near the border killed seven Pakistani soldiers. Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, demanded Afghanistan act against militants using its soil for attacks.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan withdrew from a cricket tri-series in Pakistan, citing the deaths of three players in recent airstrikes. Pakistan rejected claims of civilian casualties, saying the attacks targeted verified militant bases.

The ceasefire, though fragile, is seen as a crucial step toward restoring stability between the neighbouring nations.