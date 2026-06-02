Deadly Russian strikes hit Kyiv in overnight attack

Kyiv

Russian forces launched a large-scale overnight assault on Ukraine’s capital early Tuesday, killing at least nine people and injuring nearly 100 others across multiple cities, according to Ukrainian officials cited by CNN. The strikes came amid warnings from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about possible intensified Russian attacks, as Moscow had earlier threatened “consistent and systematic strikes” on Ukraine’s defence infrastructure.

The attack involved missiles and drones targeting Kyiv and surrounding regions, damaging residential and commercial buildings, causing fires and widespread destruction. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described it as a “massive enemy attack” affecting several districts across the capital.

Officials said there are fears that people may still be trapped under rubble after a partially collapsed multi-storey apartment building in Kyiv’s Podilsky district was hit in a “double tap” strike. Emergency services were deployed throughout the city as fires continued to burn in damaged structures.

Authorities reported at least 58 injured in Kyiv alone, including children, while power outages affected several areas and emergency shelters were opened for displaced residents. A suspected missile strike also hit a 24-storey residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district, triggering a major fire. Another blaze broke out in a nine-storey building in Podil after debris struck its roof.

Elsewhere, damage was reported at a clinic, a kindergarten complex, and nearby towns including Bucha, where homes and infrastructure were destroyed. Regional officials said drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles were used in the coordinated assault across Ukraine’s peaceful towns and villages.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had warned of increased Russian attacks, saying intelligence indicated a large strike was being prepared. Russia, meanwhile, claimed it was targeting Ukraine’s defence industry facilities and warned foreign citizens to leave Kyiv. Both sides have continued long-range strikes, escalating the ongoing conflict further.