Ashoka accuses Congress of supporting Pakistan supporters

Bengaluru

Opposition Leader R. Ashoka has accused the Congress government of supporting those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans while targeting people devoted to the nation. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ashoka said the government encourages those praising Pakistan but opposes those saying “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

He alleged that ministers once called bomb blast accused “brothers” and still defend them even after evidence emerged. He criticised the government for allowing Friday prayers that block city roads but denying permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its peaceful route marches. “The RSS seeks permission and works with national devotion,” he said, adding that BJP leaders’ children participate in such events, unlike those of Congress leaders.

Ashoka said court orders had reprimanded the government for denying permission to the RSS. “Congress should learn from this and act fairly,” he remarked. He claimed that during BJP’s rule, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received Rs 7,000–8,000 crore annually, while the current government has failed to start new projects and is facing financial distress.

He accused the government of forcing citizens to repair their own roads and neglecting civic workers, librarians, and watermen who face unpaid salaries. Ashoka demanded a white paper from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah detailing debts and funds under both BJP and Congress administrations.

He further said the BJP had repaid Rs 15,000 crore borrowed by Congress and claimed Rs 33,000 crore remains unpaid to contractors. Ashoka also criticised Siddaramaiah for mocking Sudha Murthy, warning that Infosys’s possible shift to Andhra Pradesh could damage Karnataka’s economy.