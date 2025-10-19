Monday, October 20, 2025
HomeCityAshoka accuses Congress of supporting Pakistan supporters
City

Ashoka accuses Congress of supporting Pakistan supporters

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
131

Bengaluru

Opposition Leader R. Ashoka has accused the Congress government of supporting those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans while targeting people devoted to the nation. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ashoka said the government encourages those praising Pakistan but opposes those saying “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

He alleged that ministers once called bomb blast accused “brothers” and still defend them even after evidence emerged. He criticised the government for allowing Friday prayers that block city roads but denying permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its peaceful route marches. “The RSS seeks permission and works with national devotion,” he said, adding that BJP leaders’ children participate in such events, unlike those of Congress leaders.

Ashoka said court orders had reprimanded the government for denying permission to the RSS. “Congress should learn from this and act fairly,” he remarked. He claimed that during BJP’s rule, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received Rs 7,000–8,000 crore annually, while the current government has failed to start new projects and is facing financial distress.

He accused the government of forcing citizens to repair their own roads and neglecting civic workers, librarians, and watermen who face unpaid salaries. Ashoka demanded a white paper from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah detailing debts and funds under both BJP and Congress administrations.

He further said the BJP had repaid Rs 15,000 crore borrowed by Congress and claimed Rs 33,000 crore remains unpaid to contractors. Ashoka also criticised Siddaramaiah for mocking Sudha Murthy, warning that Infosys’s possible shift to Andhra Pradesh could damage Karnataka’s economy.

Previous article
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree ceasefire after intense border clashes
Next article
Amit Shah approves ₹1,950 crore flood relief
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.