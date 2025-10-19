Mysuru MP Yaduveer, citizens allege lapses in socio-economic survey enumeration

Mysuru

Even as the socio-economic and educational census officially concluded, several Mysuru residents have expressed frustration over the alleged lapses in the enumeration process. Many claimed that enumerators failed to visit their homes to collect basic socio-economic data, raising doubts about the survey’s accuracy and inclusiveness.

Among those who voiced concerns was Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who revealed that no enumerator had visited his residence during the entire census period. Yaduveer said that members of the Mysuru royal family were present at the palace, yet no official approached them for data collection. If such lapses occur even in prominent households, one can imagine the extent of errors across the city, remarked a source familiar with the process.

Senior officials from the Mysuru district administration and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) have not yet responded to the complaints. Citizens allege that despite repeated reminders, the authorities have not clarified whether missing households will be covered through a follow-up enumeration round.

Meanwhile, Krishnaraja BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa confirmed that enumerators had visited his residence but said he chose not to share personal details. His statement highlights the growing distrust among citizens regarding how the data will be used.

The mounting complaints have intensified scrutiny of the census’s reliability, with observers warning that incomplete data could impact the government’s future welfare schemes and policy planning for Mysuru’s urban and ruralsegments.