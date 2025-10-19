Injured Tigress Captured Near Bandipur After Attacking Farmer; Shifted to Bannerghatta

Mysuru

Two days after a tiger mauled a farmer in Badagalapura village on the fringes of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR), villagers breathed a sigh of relief as forest officials successfully captured the big cat.

The three-year-old tigress, which had reportedly sustained an injury to its right forelimb, was tranquillised and rescued during a large-scale operation involving three elephants — Abhimanyu, Bhima, and Mahendra — and about 50 forest personnel. Two drones were also deployed to assist in tracking the animal across the dense forest terrain.

Veterinarians Dr Vaseem Mirza and Dr Ramesh, along with sharpshooter Ranjan, were part of the expert team that darted the tigress. BTR Director S. Prabhakaran confirmed that the captured animal was the same one that attacked farmer Mahadevagowda on Thursday. The team verified its identity by matching stripe patterns with earlier drone footage.

Following the successful rescue, the tigress was safely relocated to the Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru for medical observation and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, residents of Badagalapura, Hadanuru, and nearby hamlets remain anxious, fearing another tiger might be roaming in the vicinity. Sources suggest the injured tigress may have lingered in the border areas, preying on easier targets due to its wound.

Farmer Mahadevagowda, who sustained severe injuries in the attack, continues to remain in critical condition, according to attending surgeon Dr Satish.