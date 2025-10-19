Two Children Drown in Badanavalu Village Tank

Nanjangud

Tragedy struck Badanavalu village in Nanjangud when two children drowned while swimming in a local tank. Authorities reported that both victims, aged between 8 and 10 years, went missing after entering the water for recreational swimming.

Local residents raised an alarm after noticing the children were struggling in the tank. Rescue teams from the village, along with fire department personnel, rushed to the spot and managed to recover the bodies. The children were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.

Police officials have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances that led to the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the tank was deep in certain areas, and safety measures such as fencing or warning boards were either inadequate or absent.

Speaking to reporters, a local officer urged parents to closely supervise children near water bodies and advised villagers to maintain precautionary measures around open tanks and ponds. Authorities have also appealed for better community awareness to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This incident highlights ongoing safety concerns around village water bodies, particularly during recreational swimming, as children often venture into unguarded areas. The local administration is expected to review safety protocols for open tanks and ponds across Nanjangud taluk following this unfortunate event.