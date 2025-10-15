SC Allows Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife to Amend Plea

Supreme Court permits Gitanjali Angmo to revise her plea after receiving detention details.

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Gitanjali Angmo, wife of Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, to amend her petition challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) after the Centre informed that the grounds of detention had now been supplied.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria recorded the request made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on behalf of Angmo and fixed the matter for further hearing on October 29. The amendment will allow the petitioner to contest the substance of the detention order rather than its procedural validity alone.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government had no objection to Wangchuk exchanging notes with his wife regarding the case but cautioned that such communications should not lead to new challenges. Mehta also told the court that Wangchuk was in good health and did not require special medical attention.

Wangchuk, known for his environmental activism, was detained on September 26 in Leh following protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. The unrest had resulted in four deaths and nearly 100 injuries.

Angmo’s original plea claimed that no grounds were furnished at the time of detention, violating Article 22 of the Constitution and Section 8 of the NSA. However, the government countered that all procedures were followed, asserting that the grounds were served by September 29 and that the case had been referred to the Advisory Board as mandated.

The court will next hear the matter on October 29.