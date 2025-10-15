Border Ceasefire Deal



Afghanistan-Pakistan agree 48-hour ceasefire after deadly border clashes

Over 50 killed as Pakistan, Afghan Taliban engage in deadly clashes along shared border.

Kabul/Islamabad

Afghanistan and Pakistan on Wednesday agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire following one of the deadliest escalations along their shared border in years. Fresh clashes that began Tuesday night left over 50 people dead, including troops, civilians, and Afghan Taliban fighters, and prompted Pakistan to carry out strikes in Kandahar province.

According to Pakistan’s military, coordinated attacks by the Afghan Taliban and the militant group Fitna al-Khawarij on border posts in Chaman’s Spin Boldak area were successfully repelled, resulting in the deaths of around 50 Taliban fighters. The Pakistani Army said additional clashes during the night may have claimed the lives of 30 more insurgents, while six Pakistani paramilitary personnel also died.

The Afghan Taliban confirmed that 15 civilians were killed in the cross-border fighting. Explosions were reported in central Kabul, including a fuel tanker and generator blast that sparked fires, as ambulances and security forces responded.

The ceasefire, agreed at Pakistan’s request, will be observed provided neither side commits further aggression, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said. Both governments have expressed intentions to resolve disputes through dialogue during the truce.

Tensions stem from longstanding disputes over the Durand Line and Pakistan’s accusations that Afghan authorities shelter Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants responsible for attacks in Pakistan, claims Kabul denies. Islamabad has sought mediation from Qatar and Saudi Arabia to de-escalate the situation. The temporary ceasefire aims to halt immediate hostilities while diplomatic channels work toward a more lasting resolution.