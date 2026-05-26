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Artistes use traditional dance to protest China

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Intro: In Prague, the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts concluded a historic cultural tour, using traditional performances to challenge Beijing.

PRAGUE

The Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) has successfully wrapped up a historic cultural tour in the Czech Republic, using traditional music and dance to fiercely challenge Beijing’s political narratives.

The high-profile showcase, held at the prestigious Senate Garden in Prague, marked the premier cultural group’s first visit to the country in nearly two decades.

Organized by Czech Senate Vice-President Jitka Seitlova, the Sinopsis Foundation, and the Tibet Bureau Geneva, the event served as a peaceful protest against China’s severe restrictions on Tibetan language and religious freedom. TIPA explicitly accused Beijing of attempting to distort and erase Tibetan identity on the global stage.

Through captivating classical opera performances, known as Ache Lhamo, and ancient folk dances, the talented artists proudly presented Tibet as an independent, rich civilization with thousands of years of distinct history. Tibetan representative Thinlay Chukki stated that the performances stand as a powerful symbol of truth against Chinese political pressure.

The event highlights the deep, historic friendship between the late Czech President Vaclav Havel and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Solidifying this allyship, the Czech Senate recently passed a crucial resolution supporting the Dalai Lama’s right to independently choose his successor without foreign interference.

Over 300 spectators, including European senators, human rights activists, and students, attended the vibrant showcase. Moving the audience deeply, the successful cultural display successfully countered Chinese misinformation while beautifully preserving ancestral roots for young Tibetans living in the diaspora.

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City Hilights
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