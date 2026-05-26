PoJK protests intensify over soaring utility tariffs

Intro: As JAAC protests intensify across PoJK, angry leaders have rejected government talks, demanding economic relief and immediate regional autonomy

MUZAFFARABAD

Severe political tensions continue to rock Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) intensifies its massive public mobilization campaign.

The powerful movement is demanding immediate economic relief, fair utility tariffs, and greater political self-governance.

During a roaring public rally, angry JAAC leaders rejected all further talks with state officials. They stated that the federal government in Islamabad has completely ignored their long-standing demands despite giving multiple false assurances over time. The energetic demonstrators are demanding immediate relief on high electricity tariffs, cheaper food prices, and the activation of promised subsidy packages.

Addressing a massive crowd of supporters, a local JAAC representative openly challenged the regional Assembly members. He questioned why local politicians oppose regional self-rule, loudly declaring to the cheering audience that the disputed territory belongs to Kashmir, not Pakistan. He also slammed the administration for failing to deliver promised subsidies on thirty-six essential household items.

Furious JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir urged thousands of supporters to stay united and completely occupy the protest grounds. He led aggressive chants against pro-government agents, calling the massive civil movement the ultimate death of state-sponsored corruption.

For decades, PoJK has faced intense global criticism for political neglect and severe underdevelopment. Frustrated residents continue to protest against heavy resource exploitation, unequal distribution of wealth, and their complete lack of political representation. Activists warned that public anger will continue to escalate across the region unless Islamabad grants true autonomy to the local population.