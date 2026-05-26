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Surge in violence sparks outrage in Bangladesh

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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DHAKA

A terrifying spike in violence against women and children has triggered widespread public outrage across Bangladesh. Human rights organizations reported multiple horrific assaults across several districts, including Chuadanga, Jashore, and Cumilla. Local police have detained multiple suspects, including a twenty-year-old man in Chuadanga for assaulting an elderly woman, and a youth in Jashore for attacking a nine-year-old girl. Outrage further intensified in Cumilla after local village leaders attempted to cover up an assault through informal arbitration. Security experts warned of a severe breakdown in legal accountability, while UNICEF expressed deep concern, demanding an immediate end to the culture of impunity and calling for stronger child protection laws.

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City Hilights
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