Blurb: Iran will restore internet access following President Pezeshkian’s order, amid high geopolitical tensions and ongoing peace talks with US

TEHRAN

The Iranian government has officially announced plans to restore international internet access across the country over the “coming days.” The decision follows a formal directive from President Masoud Pezeshkian, aiming to end a severe, nationwide digital blackout.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani confirmed the breakthrough during her weekly press conference. She stated that a specialized cyberspace task force recommended lifting the restrictions to prevent domestic injustice and economic discrimination. Following their conclusion, President Pezeshkian immediately notified the Ministry of Communications to execute the order and return online rights to the citizens.

The country has been trapped under a near-total internet blackout for more than 87 days, according to reports. The strict digital blockade was initially launched on January 8 to suppress anti-regime protests, before being intensified on February 28 following joint U.S. and Israeli military strikes. The prolonged blackout crippled local businesses and blocked citizens from accessing vital safety information during foreign bombing campaigns.

Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions remain high as Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that the region will no longer serve as a protective shield for American military bases. Meanwhile, diplomatic peace talks continue between Washington and Tehran. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized Iran’s illegal tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz, demanding unrestricted maritime passage. Rubio noted that President Donald Trump is currently reviewing a preliminary draft for a potential peace deal, stating that a final decision will be reached within days.