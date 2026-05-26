India launches investor portal to boost semiconductor growth

New Delhi

The government has strengthened its semiconductor strategy under the India Semiconductor Mission by launching a new “Investors Support” portal aimed at improving transparency, coordination, and investor confidence in the sector.

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the initiative comes under the broader Semicon India Programme, which has already approved 12 fabrication or packaging projects and 24 semiconductor design projects across India.

The new digital portal, accessible through the official ISM platform, provides investors with consolidated information on government schemes, policy frameworks, approved projects, and regulatory requirements. It is designed as a single-window system to streamline communication between investors and government authorities.

Officials said the platform will allow companies to register grievances or queries, which will be addressed through a structured coordination mechanism involving nodal officers from central ministries, state governments, and approved project partners. The system is expected to ensure time-bound resolution of investor concerns.

The ministry stated that the portal will act as a secure, role-based interface to simplify engagement between domestic and international investors and government agencies. It is intended to reduce procedural delays and improve clarity on approvals and compliance requirements.

Amitesh Kumar Sinha highlighted the importance of active facilitation and handholding of investors, particularly foreign companies, to build a strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India. He urged all stakeholders to play a proactive role in addressing investor issues.

The launch event included a detailed walkthrough of the portal’s features, onboarding process, and coordination structure. It also outlined the responsibilities of nodal officers and participating organizations involved in project implementation and investor support.

India’s semiconductor push is part of a broader strategy to develop a resilient and sustainable electronics manufacturing ecosystem. The government has been promoting policy incentives and strategic partnerships to attract global chipmakers and strengthen domestic capabilities.

With rising global demand for chips, the initiative is expected to position India as a competitive hub for semiconductor design and manufacturing in the coming years.

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