Techno Electric shares fall after weak profit decline

Blurb: Techno Electric shares fall sharply after weak Q4 profit despite strong revenue growth, triggering cautious investor sentiment and market selling pressure

Mumbai

Shares of Techno Electric and Engineering Company witnessed a sharp decline of nearly 13 per cent during intra-day trade on Tuesday after the company reported a fall in its fourth-quarter profits for FY26.

The stock fell as much as 12.8% on the BSE to an intra-day low of around ₹1,194 per share before recovering slightly later in the session. It was still trading about 11.8%t lower at ₹1,208.8 per share around mid-day.

The decline followed the company’s financial results announced after market hours on Monday. Techno Electric and Engineering Company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹114.51 crore for the quarter ended March 2026. This represents a 15% drop compared to ₹134.64 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Despite the fall in profit, the company posted strong revenue growth. Revenue from operations rose 23.8% year-on-year to ₹1,010.04 crore, compared to ₹815.79 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Market participants reacted cautiously to the mixed set of numbers, with profit pressure outweighing revenue gains. The stock movement reflected investor concerns over margin pressure and earnings quality in the near term.

Techno Electric and Engineering Company is a well-established player in India’s power infrastructure sector, operating across engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), as well as asset ownership and operations.

The company has a long history in India’s power sector, including involvement in major projects with NTPC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. It has executed hundreds of projects in India and overseas over the years.

Despite its strong project execution track record, the latest quarterly performance has led to short-term pressure on its stock price as investors reassess earnings momentum and profitability trends.

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