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Quad nations expand indo-pacific trade, energy ties

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Intro: Quad nations strengthened Indo-Pacific cooperation on trade, energy security, and maritime stability through new joint initiatives announced

New Delhi

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue announced a series of new initiatives focused on trade, maritime cooperation and energy security, signaling a stronger push toward practical economic collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting was hosted by India in New Delhi as part of its current chairmanship of the grouping.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar joined US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during the discussions.

The four-member grouping unveiled five major initiatives covering maritime surveillance, port infrastructure, regional maritime coordination, critical minerals and energy security. The announcements reflected the Quad’s growing emphasis on operational cooperation and regional economic resilience.

Speaking at the meeting, Jaishankar said the Indo-Pacific region would play an increasingly vital role in global trade, maritime commerce and energy transportation in the coming years. He also underlined the importance of collective efforts against terrorism, stressing that democratic nations must adopt a zero-tolerance approach toward terror threats.

The leaders discussed the importance of strengthening supply chains and ensuring uninterrupted maritime routes amid rising geopolitical tensions and global energy concerns. Rubio described the Quad as a “partnership of action” focused on delivering practical outcomes instead of remaining only a discussion platform.

Penny Wong highlighted concerns over instability in West Asia and its potential impact on energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil transportation. Motegi reaffirmed the Quad’s commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific amid shifting global dynamics.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue has steadily expanded cooperation across trade, technology, infrastructure and maritime security as the Indo-Pacific gains greater strategic significance.

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