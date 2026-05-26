Vatal warns massive protest over Belagavi issue

Blurb

Vatal said Belagavi belongs to Karnataka, urging leaders to respect Kannadigas’ sentiments, with activists continuing struggle until demands from North and Kalyana Karnataka are met

Belagavi

Senior Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj warned that a major protest would begin if the Belagavi City Corporation failed to declare Belagavi an integral part of Karnataka and implement the Mahajan Report before June 2.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the replica of the Halmidi inscription near the District Collector’s office, he said Kannada organisations would meet in Bengaluru on June 4 and call for an Akhand Karnataka bandh if no action was taken by the deadline.

Vatal said Belagavi belongs to Karnataka and leaders in power should clearly understand the feelings of Kannadigas. He added that activists from North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka would join the movement and continue the struggle until their demands were fulfilled.

During the programme, activists performed special rituals using milk and water collected from seven rivers. Women supporters carried pots on their heads and poured the water over the inscription replica before prayers were held.

Later, protesters attempted to march towards the City Corporation office. Police stopped them near Sangolli Rayanna Circle after some activists staged a road protest and argued with officers. As tensions increased, police took Vatal Nagaraj, S. R. Govindu and several supporters into custody.

Vatal also urged the state government to take a clear stand on the issue and warned that stronger protests would continue across Karnataka if the demands were ignored.

He said the movement was not against any community but aimed at protecting Karnataka’s identity and linguistic pride. Activists demanded immediate implementation of the Mahajan Report and urged authorities to avoid further delays in resolving the long pending border and administrative dispute peacefully.