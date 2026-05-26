Minister H. K. Patil launches road works in Gadag city

Intro

Minister stated that contractors must ensure standards, no compromise, enabling smooth long-term public movement for city development

Gadag

State Law and Justice Minister H. K. Patil performed bhoomi puja and launched road development and CC road construction works worth ₹1 crore near Kalasapur Road Indian Bank in Ward numbers 34 and 35 in Gadag city on Tuesday.

He said strong and good quality roads are essential for city development. He instructed contractors to ensure high quality work and warned no compromise in standards. Roads should support smooth public movement for many years. He directed officials and contractors to complete project within four months and start immediately without delay. Government committed to development and assured another ₹1 crore grant next phase based on needs. He also announced ₹5 lakh for gym equipment for public park and asked park to be clean and attractive encouraging healthy activities.

He also said infrastructure development is being prioritised to respond to local demands and promised continued support for civic improvements. Under the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Programme 2025-26, the same ₹1 crore road works were launched in Kurahatti town with instruction to complete within four months ensuring quality monitoring at every stage. The minister also inaugurated a newly constructed Anganwadi building and said Anganwadis are first schools of children’s learning and development. He stressed need to upgrade them into quality education centres with proper facilities.

Urban Development Authority Chairman Akbar Saab Babarji, District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority Chairman B. B. Asuti and several local leaders and residents attended the programme. They welcomed the development works and appreciated the government’s focus on urban infrastructure and public welfare projects in Gadag city for better living conditions and long term civic development. Residents expressed satisfaction saying new road works and civic improvements will improve mobility safety and quality of life in the area supporting long term development across the region under government initiative ongoing.

The minister said the government will continue focusing on urban development and infrastructure improvement across Gadag city and assured more funds will be allocated based on public needs in future phases. The works aim to improve connectivity and overall quality of life for residents across the region further.