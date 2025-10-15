Google chooses AP for AI hub; JDS criticizes Congress over Bengaluru loss

Visakhapatnam/Bengaluru

Google has announced plans to build its largest-ever artificial intelligence hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with a proposed investment of $15 billion in India over the next five years. The announcement was made by Google CEO Sundar Pichai during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The AI hub aims to bring Google’s cutting-edge technology to Indian enterprises and users, accelerating AI innovation and fostering growth across sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and finance. Prime Minister Modi described the project as a “powerful force” in democratizing technology, while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hailed it as the biggest technology milestone for his state and the nation.

In response, the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) sharply criticized the Congress government in Karnataka, claiming Bengaluru lost the project due to administrative negligence. The party highlighted issues such as potholes, garbage, and poor infrastructure in the city, and blamed Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and IT Minister Priyank Kharge for failing to create a business-friendly environment.

The JDS argued that if Bengaluru had secured the investment, it could have generated approximately 30,000 jobs and an annual revenue of ₹10,000 crore, emphasizing the economic impact of losing such a significant project.

Google’s AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam is expected to accelerate AI-driven solutions for enterprises and users, while strengthening India’s position as a global technology hub. Chief Minister Naidu emphasized that the initiative will empower businesses, improve governance, and enhance the quality of life for citizens across the country.