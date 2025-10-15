JD(U) releases first list of 57 candidates for Bihar polls, retains sitting MLAs

Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) retains all ministers, sparks dispute with Chirag Paswan over five seats.

Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday announced its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, retaining all its ministers and sitting MLAs. The list was unveiled amid growing dissent within the party over ticket distribution, with JD (U) MP Ajay Mandal among those expressing objections.

Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha said candidates were chosen based on caste balance and their winnability across regions. A large share of tickets has gone to members of the Extremely Backward Classes, who form about 36% of the state’s population.

However, tension has erupted between the JD(U) and its NDA ally, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan, over five seats — Alauli, Sonbarsa, Rajgir, Ekma, and Morwa. Chirag’s party had demanded these constituencies, but the JD (U) fielded its own candidates. The Alauli seat, in Chirag’s native Khagaria district, has become a key point of contention.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany senior JD (U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary when he files his nomination from Sarairanjan on October 16.

Notably, the JD(U) has fielded three influential leaders with criminal backgrounds — Anant Singh from Mokama, Dhumal Singh from Ekma, and Amrendra Pandey from Kuchai Kott — continuing Nitish’s trend of backing “strongmen” candidates.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. In 2020, the JD (U) won 43 of the 115 seats it contested.