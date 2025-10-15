SC allows limited use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali with strict monitoring

The Supreme Court sought a balanced approach, allowing limited green cracker use under strict timings.

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the limited sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali, between October 18 and 21, subject to stringent monitoring measures.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran said the decision aims to strike a “balanced approach” between celebrating festivities and protecting the environment. The court restricted cracker bursting timings to 6–7 am and 8–10 pm, directing authorities to ensure that only NEERI-approved green crackers with QR codes are sold.

The bench also ordered police authorities to form patrolling teams to monitor cracker sales and prevent smuggling of non-compliant products. “No firecrackers from outside Delhi-NCR shall be sold here. If found, the seller’s licence will be suspended,” the order stated.

Further, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state pollution boards were directed to monitor air and water quality during the permitted period and submit reports between October 14 and 21.

The order came while hearing a plea by environmentalist M.C. Mehta seeking steps to curb rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Welcoming the ruling, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision respects festive sentiments while ensuring environmental responsibility. She expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for allowing green crackers, emphasizing the government’s commitment to a “clean and green Delhi.”

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also hailed the decision, calling it a restoration of traditional Diwali celebrations.