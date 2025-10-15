100-Day A Khatha Drive Begins November 1

DCM D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Urban Development of Bengaluru, launched the newly implemented online system for converting B-khata plots to A-khata and issuing A-khata to new plots under the GBA limits at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday. MLAs Vijayanand Kashappanavar, Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil and others were present.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday announced a 100-day campaign starting November 1 to convert B Khatas to A Khatas across Bengaluru. He called it a “Deepavali gift” and the sixth major guarantee from the state government.

This move is expected to benefit around 15 lakh property owners. “This is a historic decision. It will clean up the property market and bring transparency. Owners of properties up to 2,000 square meters can apply,” Shivakumar said after launching the online system at Vidhana Soudha.

Property owners can register online by paying ₹500. After that, officials will visit the property, click photographs with the owner, and upload them to the official portal. A 5% conversion fee based on the guidance value will be charged. This rate is valid only for the 100-day period, after which a higher fee may apply.

Two help desks will be set up in each of Bengaluru’s five civic corporations. Registration can also be done through Bengaluru One centres. “No one should pay any extra money to middlemen,” he added.

However, multi-storey buildings built on B Khata plots won’t be eligible right now. Only land will be converted, and building charges will be fixed later. “Uniform A Khata is being introduced across the city for the first time, and e-Khata issues have been resolved. Property digitisation has already been done,” Shivakumar said.

Out of 25 lakh properties in Bengaluru, around 7.5 lakh are B Khatas and 7 lakh are not in any official record. The conversion will help people secure bank loans and get official approvals more easily.