‘No Religion Teaches Hatred’: CM Condemns Shoe-Hurling Incident in SC

CM Siddaramaiah urges society to uphold peace and respect after failed attack on CJI.

Bagalkot

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday condemned the recent incident in which a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, stating that no religion advocates hatred or violence. Speaking at a public gathering in Bagalkot, he emphasized that such actions tarnish the spirit of harmony in society.

“Recently, a person belonging to Sanatan Dharma threw a shoe at the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. No religion says that one should hate. We should condemn what a lawyer who has studied law did. We should not tolerate it. If all this happens, where will peace be established in society?” Siddaramaiah said.

The incident involved 71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore, who attempted the act on October 6 during court proceedings. Security personnel intervened immediately, and Kishore, while being escorted out, reportedly said, “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan.”

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) terminated Kishore’s temporary membership, revoked his entry card, and barred him from entering the Court premises, citing his behaviour as “reprehensible, disorderly, and intemperate,” and a serious breach of professional ethics.

Both the CJI B.R. Gavai and Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan condemned the act, highlighting that it was an affront to the institution. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta called the act unpardonable, noting the Court’s magnanimity in pardoning the attacker.

The incident has sparked nationwide discussions on judicial respect, professional ethics, and the importance of maintaining peace and decorum in public life.