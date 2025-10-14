Google to Invest USD 15 Billion in India for First AI Hub in Visakhapatnam

The tech giant’s largest AI investment outside the US will boost India’s digital and innovation ecosystem.

New Delhi

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced the company’s plans to establish its first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Sharing the update on X, Pichai wrote, “Great to speak with India PM Narendra Modi to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development.”

Pichai highlighted that the hub will integrate gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. “Through it, we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country,” he said.

According to Google, the Visakhapatnam AI hub will be its largest facility outside the United States, featuring an advanced data centre, AI research base, and a state-of-the-art energy grid. The company plans to invest USD 15 billion in India over the next five years to support this initiative.

The announcement was made at Bharat AI Shakti, a Google-hosted event in New Delhi, held ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. The upcoming facility is expected to strengthen India’s position as a global technology and innovation hub by enhancing cloud capacity, improving connectivity, and fostering AI-driven enterprises.

The project marks a significant milestone in India’s digital transformation journey and Google’s long-term partnership with the country.