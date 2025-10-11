SC stays trial against artist Archana Patil in POCSO case

New Delhi

The Supreme Court has stayed the ongoing trial against Bengaluru-based artist Archana Patil, who has been facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A bench comprising Justices M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma issued a notice to the respondents after hearing a special leave petition filed by the accused. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Patil, argued that certain provisions of the POCSO Act — specifically Sections 3(1)(a) to 3(1)(c) — apply to specific genders and therefore cannot be invoked in this case.

The case pertains to a complaint filed at HAL Police Station on June 6, 2024, by the mother of a 13-year-old boy, alleging that Patil had sexually assaulted her son after calling him home under the pretext of teaching art.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had refused to quash the charges, observing that the POCSO Act is gender-neutral and designed to protect all children from sexual exploitation, regardless of gender. Following this, the accused approached the Supreme Court seeking relief, which has now stayed the proceedings in the trial court until further orders.