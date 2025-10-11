Sunday, October 12, 2025
5 social media users booked for derogatory posts on CJI

Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against five social media users for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai. The action follows a recent incident in which a Delhi-based lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI inside the Supreme Court.

A suo motu case was filed after a social media monitoring officer found abusive posts by users identified as Kesari Nandan, Sridharkumar, Nagendra Prasad, Ramesh Naik, and Manunath M.C. Manju. They have been booked under Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, along with other relevant sections.

One user had posted in Kannada, “Instead of a chappal, it should have been something else… it will be done like Godse,” while others used offensive language. Investigations are underway.

