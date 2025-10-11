Sunday, October 12, 2025
HomeStateK.H. Puttaswamy Gowda launches road development projects
State

K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda launches road development projects

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
105

MLA K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda inaugurates ₹3-crore road project, prioritizing rural development and welfare of Scheduled Castes in Gauribidanur.

Gauribidanur

MLA K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda stated that despite the pressures of the state government’s Panch Guarantee Scheme, he has ensured the release of funds for local development. Speaking at the inauguration of a ₹3-crore road construction project in Bandarallahalli village of the Nagarekere Hobli, he emphasized that the state government formulates plans with all sections of society in mind. Even while implementing Panch Guarantee projects, the government is allocating appropriate funds to address the specific demands of each constituency.

Priority has been given to rural road development in the taluk. Special attention will also be given to projects benefiting Scheduled Castes and tribal colonies, as well as crematorium improvements. Recognizing the significant population of Scheduled Castes and various communities in the area, MLA Gowda expressed his commitment to their economic progress. He further stressed that contractors must maintain high-quality work and complete projects within stipulated timelines.

Local leader Nagendra highlighted that the MLA’s focus on rural development and meeting the expectations of the people—such as providing water, drainage, and road facilities in villages—is a promising step forward. He noted that ongoing development work in every village significantly contributes to the overall progress of the taluk.

Other leaders present included R.R. Reddy, Babu, Hanumant Reddy, Kodillappa, Vijaya Reddy, Nandeesh, Aslam, and Riyaz, who collectively lauded the MLA’s efforts to drive comprehensive development in the region.

Previous article
India faces tough Australia test in Women’s World Cup
Next article
5 social media users booked for derogatory posts on CJI
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.