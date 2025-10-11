K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda launches road development projects

MLA K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda inaugurates ₹3-crore road project, prioritizing rural development and welfare of Scheduled Castes in Gauribidanur.

Gauribidanur

MLA K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda stated that despite the pressures of the state government’s Panch Guarantee Scheme, he has ensured the release of funds for local development. Speaking at the inauguration of a ₹3-crore road construction project in Bandarallahalli village of the Nagarekere Hobli, he emphasized that the state government formulates plans with all sections of society in mind. Even while implementing Panch Guarantee projects, the government is allocating appropriate funds to address the specific demands of each constituency.

Priority has been given to rural road development in the taluk. Special attention will also be given to projects benefiting Scheduled Castes and tribal colonies, as well as crematorium improvements. Recognizing the significant population of Scheduled Castes and various communities in the area, MLA Gowda expressed his commitment to their economic progress. He further stressed that contractors must maintain high-quality work and complete projects within stipulated timelines.

Local leader Nagendra highlighted that the MLA’s focus on rural development and meeting the expectations of the people—such as providing water, drainage, and road facilities in villages—is a promising step forward. He noted that ongoing development work in every village significantly contributes to the overall progress of the taluk.

Other leaders present included R.R. Reddy, Babu, Hanumant Reddy, Kodillappa, Vijaya Reddy, Nandeesh, Aslam, and Riyaz, who collectively lauded the MLA’s efforts to drive comprehensive development in the region.