India faces tough Australia test in Women’s World Cup

The Indian women’s cricket team faces a crucial challenge as it takes on defending champions Australia in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on Sunday at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. After a shock defeat to South Africa, India must bounce back to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

India started the tournament strongly with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but a brilliant unbeaten 84 by Nadine de Klerk, supported by Chloe Tryon (49), handed South Africa a three-wicket victory. India now has four points from three matches, sitting third in the standings, with key clashes against England and New Zealand still to come.

The loss against South Africa exposed weaknesses in India’s top order, limited pace options, and ineffective death bowling. Star batters Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues are yet to produce big scores, while Smriti Mandhana, in good pre-tournament form, has struggled. Dot-ball percentages remain high in the middle overs, especially against left-arm spin.

On the bowling front, India’s spinners performed well early, but struggled against South Africa’s middle-order hitters. The team may consider bringing in pacer Renuka Singh to strengthen the attack.

Australia, leading the points table with five points from three matches, have shown resilience, notably a 107-run win over Pakistan, despite mid-innings collapses. Their key players include Beth Money, Megan Schutt, and Kim Garth.

Head-to-head records favor Australia, who have won 48 of 59 encounters against India. However, India can take confidence from a recent ODI series win over Australia and will look to exploit slow, spinner-friendly conditions. Batters who apply themselves and handle pressure can make a difference.

Probable XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Elyse Perry, Beth Money, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.