Police vows girl safety

City police vow zero tolerance on crimes against girls

​ Marking the International Day of the Girl Child, the Bengaluru City Police reaffirmed its commitment to securing a crime-free environment for young women, emphasizing its dedication to building a city where every girl can flourish without fear. Through a high-profile public campaign, the police hierarchy stressed that the protection and empowerment of girls remains a paramount priority for law enforcement, warning that crimes against juveniles will be met with the full severity of the law.

​The City Police Commissioner’s office leveraged the occasion to mobilize awareness about the extensive safety infrastructure in place. A statement released by the department underscored the resolve to empower the youth, urging citizens and officials alike to ensure that she dreams, she leads, she achieves. This focus on empowerment is paired with a clear message on vigilance, especially in preventing sexual exploitation, digital trafficking, and violence against minors, which are dealt with under strict provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

​Senior police officials have also been focusing internally on gender sensitisation, with the Commissioner previously urging women personnel to take up frontline criminal investigation roles, thereby boosting the force’s empathetic and contextual approach to women and child protection. The police’s sustained efforts, including the ‘Mane Manege Police’ initiative and public safety audit meetings, aim to close the gap between the public and law enforcement. The Bengaluru City Police maintains that through community engagement and robust technological measures, the goal remains to create an efficient, inclusive, and fearlessly confident city for the next generation of girls.

To ensure comprehensive safety, the department is actively promoting its multiple response channels. The centralised 112 emergency response system, integrated with over a lakh of CCTV cameras across the city, guarantees a rapid police response. Furthermore, the specialised ‘Rani Chennamma Pade’ units and the city’s network of ‘Safety Islands’—equipped with panic buttons—provide physical reassurance and immediate assistance in public spaces.