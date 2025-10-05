North Korea opens annual defence exhibition again

Seoul

North Korea launched its annual defence exhibition for the third year in a row, with leader Kim Jong-un calling it proof of the country’s progress in modernising its military. The event, Defence Development-2025, began in Pyongyang on Saturday, state media reported.

In his speech, Kim said the exhibition shows recent advances in building a modern military, with nuclear deterrence as its core. He accused South Korea and the United States of carrying out military drills involving nuclear scenarios and increasing defence assets in the region.

“We are closely watching the US deployment of strategic strike capabilities and reconnaissance, and the mobilisation for hostile acts that threaten our security,” Kim said. He added that North Korea has taken “clear measures” and deployed “special assets” to key targets. He warned South Korea to consider whether its territory would be safe.

In reply, South Korea’s presidential office urged Pyongyang to pursue dialogue and cooperation to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula and globally.

South Korea’s military recently reported signs that North Korea may hold a large-scale nighttime military parade for the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea on October 10. Such parades are traditionally staged on anniversaries ending in zero or five.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said military movements of equipment and vehicles suggest preparations, though details about timing and scale remain unclear. South Korea is monitoring the developments closely.